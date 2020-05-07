Bengaluru NGO distributes one million meals during lockdown

Bengaluru-based NGO, Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI) said on Thursday it has over the last six weeks distributed more than one million meals (cooked food as well as dry ration supplies) to the vulnerable groups in different parts of the country. The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the lower economic strata of our society rendering them jobless with limited access to food and shelter, RAHI Executive Director, Dola Mohapatra said.

Through our network across India, we have reached out to these vulnerable groups of people and providing them packaged meals & dry ration. Till date we have supplied over one million meals to these people who have been hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are continuing with our efforts and aim to reach more people across more cities pan India, he said in a statement.