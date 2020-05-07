MP: Three killed, 24 injured in truck collision

Three persons were killed and 24 injured, when a truck transporting migrant labourers suffered a head-on collision with a goods vehicle on Sagar- Chhatarpur Road in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. A pickup truck heading towards Uttar Pradesh with migrant workers from Bhiwandi in Mumbai collided with a goods truck travelling from Uttar Pradesh, Banda police station in- charge Kamal Singh said.

At least three persons died on the spot and 24 were injured in the accident that took place near Chhapri village on Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, he said. The migrants travelling in the pickup truck belong to Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar and adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

According to the police control room, one of the deceased persons was identified as Shivmurti Swaroop (59), a resident of Maharashtra, while the process was underway to ascertain the identities of the other victims. The 24 injured persons were undergoing treatment, of which two were in a critical condition, civil surgeon V S Tomar of the district hospital said.

Meanwhile, one of the injured workers said they had started their journey from Mumbai four days ago, after they lost their livelihood because of the lockdown..