Vizag gas leak tragedy: Chhattisgarh CM extends condolences to victims' kin

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the people in the gas leak incident at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village early this morning.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:34 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the people in the gas leak incident at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village early this morning. He has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the affected people in this incident.

Eleven people have died in the incident. Styrene gas had leaked from chemical plant of a multinational company in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning. Chief Minister has also expressed concern over the incident of labourers getting sick due to leakage of poisonous gas in a private paper mill at Tetla village in Raigarh.

"All the safety related precautionary measures should be ensured in the factories being re-started after the lockdown," said Baghel. He has instructed the officers to provide treatment facilities to all the workers affected by the gas leak.

As many as seven workers of a paper mill were hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak reportedly while cleaning a tank in the mill in the early hours of Thursday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said. (ANI)

