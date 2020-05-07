Left Menu
Development News Edition

531 Maha cops infected by COVID-19 so far; 39 recovered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:48 IST
531 Maha cops infected by COVID-19 so far; 39 recovered

As many as 531 Maharashtra police personnel, including 51 officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, an official said on Thursday. Among these infected police personnel, 480 are constables, who are being treated at various hospitals in the state, the official said.

Out of the 531 coronavirus positive police personnel, 39, including eight officers, have recovered from the disease, he said. So far, five policemen have died due to the virus, the offical said.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that 487 policemen have tested COVID-19 positive in the state ever since the nationwide lockdown came into force. The lockdown was imposed on March 24 and has been extended till May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "487 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown." Meanwhile, the official said the Maharashtra Police have registered at least 96,231 offences so far under section 188 of the IPC for violation of lockdown-related norms and arrested 18,858 people. The IPC section 188 deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Since the lockdown, there had been 189 incidents of assault on policemen (till May 7) in which 73 personnel and a home guard sustained injuries, the official said, adding at least 683 persons had been arrested for these attacks. Around 30 health professionals had been also attacked during this period, the official said.

Police have traced at least 649 people, who violated quarantine norms in the state, excluding the financial capital, the official said. At least 85,309 phone calls were handled by various police control rooms across the state in connection with the virus, he said.

Police have registered 1,281 offences of illegal transport and seized 53,330 vehicles which had come on roads in violation of lockdown rules, the officail said. A fine of Rs 3.56 crore has been collected from violators by the police for various offences during this period, he said.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Deshmukh said 3,10,694 passes have been issued for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies till now. The minister said that 2,24,219 people have been isolated in the state for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 649 were found to be violating quarantine norms.

"The state govt's running 4,738 relief camps where 4,35,030 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food & necessities. 1,281 offences have been registered for illegal transport," he said on the micro-blogging site..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to start easing lockdown amid sharp coronavirus spread

Pakistan will begin lifting its coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, hours after the country announced its highest daily increase in new cases. Pakistan, where a poorly enforced shutdown has been in place since ...

IIT alumnus-founded startup launches AI-based test series for UPSC aspirants

An edutech startup by an IIT alumnus has launched an Artificial Intelligence AI based test series for UPSC aspirants to enable them seamless preparation during the COVID-19 lockdown. The test series, available at www.excelonacademy.com prov...

New chemical accident rules soon to prevent Vizag like accidents

With several industrial accidents in recent past highlighting gaps, the government is in the last leg of finalising the amendment to chemical accident rules to minimise disasters such as the one that happened at Visakhapatnam polymer factor...

72 inmates of Mumbai jail have contracted virus: minister

As many as 72 inmates of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have contracted coronavirus and they will be quarantined separately, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Thursday. Earlier, the state government had isolated eight prisons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020