Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez, political parties condole loss of lives in gas leak tragedy; Modi assures all help

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:53 IST
Prez, political parties condole loss of lives in gas leak tragedy; Modi assures all help

The early morning gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday shocked the country with the president, vice president and the prime minister besides different political parties condoling the loss of lives and calling for providing all possible help to the affected people. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed their sadness over the incident, which left at least 11 persons dead and exposed over 1,000 people living in the affected region to styrene vapour leaking from a chemical plant, and offered prayers for an early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation by speaking to officials concerned and assured all possible assistance to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi said.

In his message posted on Twitter, Kovind said, "Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all." "I am confident that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest," the president added. Expressing their pain, leaders of political parties asked their workers to provide all help to the victims. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the incident and prayed for a speedy recovery of those hospitalised. He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected. "I'm shocked to hear about Vizag Gas Leak. I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," he said on Twitter.

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers to work in coordination with the administration in providing all possible help to the victims. "Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, I pray for the wellbeing of all. I urge party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with the administration, following all health protocols," he tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the tragedy as "disturbing" and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation. Shah said he is praying for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury demanded a thorough investigation and called for fixing the responsibility for the tragedy. "This Vizag industrial accident rings alarm bells reminding us of the horrific Bhopal Gas leak tragedy. Deepest condolences. We demand a thorough investigation and proper compensation to those affected. Responsibility must be fixed," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to start easing lockdown amid sharp coronavirus spread

Pakistan will begin lifting its coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, hours after the country announced its highest daily increase in new cases. Pakistan, where a poorly enforced shutdown has been in place since ...

IIT alumnus-founded startup launches AI-based test series for UPSC aspirants

An edutech startup by an IIT alumnus has launched an Artificial Intelligence AI based test series for UPSC aspirants to enable them seamless preparation during the COVID-19 lockdown. The test series, available at www.excelonacademy.com prov...

New chemical accident rules soon to prevent Vizag like accidents

With several industrial accidents in recent past highlighting gaps, the government is in the last leg of finalising the amendment to chemical accident rules to minimise disasters such as the one that happened at Visakhapatnam polymer factor...

72 inmates of Mumbai jail have contracted virus: minister

As many as 72 inmates of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have contracted coronavirus and they will be quarantined separately, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Thursday. Earlier, the state government had isolated eight prisons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020