Cong leader booked for lockdown violation

Congress leader Tilak Raj Behad and several others have been booked for violating lockdown restrictions and holding a public meeting at a village in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur district, police said on Thursday. Behad recently went to Malsa Girdharpur village near Rudrapur along with 20-25 people in different vehicles in violation of the lockdown restrictions, police said in its report.

Behad went to the village after it witnessed a clash between two groups, it said. They also held a public meeting at the village flouting social distancing norms, it said.