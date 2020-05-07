Karnataka sells liquor worth Rs 165 crore today

Liquor worth Rs 165 crore was sold today in Karnataka, according to the State Excise Department . A total of 33.49 lakh litre of liquor was sold today out of which 27.56 lakh litre was Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 152 crore and 5.93 lakh litre was beer worth Rs 13 crore, a release issued by the Excise Department said.

The government has taken the decision to open liquor shops in order to mobilise revenue. However, bars, pubs, restaurants remained closed in the state as the COVID-19 lockdown continues. Wine store, MRP store and MSIL stores were allowed to sell liquor in Karnataka from May 4. Only five people are allowed at a time at the liquor stores and they have to maintain a distance of six feet.

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. In Bengaluru, 26 containment zones have been recognised by BBMP. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysore are in the Red Zone. (ANI)