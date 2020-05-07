With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count climbs to 18,120

Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:40 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,362 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state's total number of corona patients has climbed to 18,120. "1,362 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 18,120," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Referring to Sion hospital incident where bodies were kept next to the patient in the ward, he said that now instructions have been given to dispose of the body in less than 30 minutes. "Sometimes on social media, some video gets viral. For example, Sion hospital incident video shows the body kept with the patient. There is no point of doing politics," added Tope.

"As per the protocol, once a patient dies, the body has to be wrapped up in black cover to avoid the spread of the virus. Within 30 minutes, relatives of the dead patient should take the body but sometimes they are also hesitant and scared. Then it has to go to the mortuary. But sometimes it takes more time," he added. Earlier on May 6, MLA Nitesh Rane posted a video on Twitter wherein one could see bodies were lying next to the patient in a hospital ward. Rane had captioned it as "In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!! This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this! Very very shameful!! @mybmc." (ANI)

