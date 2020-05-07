64 new coronavirus cases in Thane city

With 64 persons testing positive on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane city reached 560, the civic body said. Among those who tested positive during the day was a woman constable from the Thane city police control room, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavi.

With one person dying, the death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 21, he said. The Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar zone has reported the maximum 141 coronavirus cases in the city so far.