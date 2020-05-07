2 SRPF jawans booked for returning home without informing

Police on Thursday registered an offence against two jawans of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) for returning to their hometown Jalna from Malegaon in Nashik without informing their seniors, an official said. The two jawans had tested coronavirus positive after returning from Maleaon town, a COVID-19 hotspot, where they were posted for duty, the official said.

Head of the Sadar Bazar police Sanajay Deshmukh said the jawans were posted at Malegaon to maintain law and order. "However, on April 29 they returned to Jalna without informing their seniors. They did not even inform their seniors at Jalna. SRPF inspector Vilas Jagtap lodged a complaint against the duo," the offical said.

"Acting on the complaint, the police registered an offence against them. On May 2 they were tested coronavirus positive and were undergoing treatment at Jalna hospital," he said..