Left Menu
Development News Edition

Father-son duo held for murder

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:30 IST
Father-son duo held for murder

A man and his son have been arrested from Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing their rickshaw driver neighbour, police said on Thursday. An official of Mumbra police station said that the incident took place on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Gohil and his son Sawan, he said. "The victim, Abdul Salam Shaikh (38) was having a stroll near his house after dinner when he picked up a conversation with Pankaj's wife. However, the latter started arguing with him. Soon her husband and son joined her and started thrashing the victim. The accused took out a knife and attacked him, in which he died on the spot," the official said.

The duo was arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), he added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway and Britain negotiators in Brexit talks Thursday -Norway Foreign Ministry

Chief negotiators from Norway and Britain met for the first time since Britains exit from the European Union to discuss the future relationship of the two countries, Norways Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Britain is one of our most impor...

Nepalese migrant workers at Hyderabad seek govt's help amid lockdown

Nepalese migrant labourers working in Telanganas Hyderabad are struggling to make both ends meet amid the coronavirus lockdown, they have urged the State Government to provide them with all the possible assistance so they can survive. Prem,...

BJP hails exercise to evacuate Indians stranded abroad as 'historic'

The BJP on Thursday hailed as historic the Vande Bharat Mission, Indias biggest ever exercise to bring back its citizens stranded abroad, with party president J P Nadda saying that it underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modis compassion and ...

Fire breaks out at factory in Nashik's Satanpur

A fire broke out at a factory in the Satanpur area of Nashik on Thursday.As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020