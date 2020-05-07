Father-son duo held for murder

A man and his son have been arrested from Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing their rickshaw driver neighbour, police said on Thursday. An official of Mumbra police station said that the incident took place on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Gohil and his son Sawan, he said. "The victim, Abdul Salam Shaikh (38) was having a stroll near his house after dinner when he picked up a conversation with Pankaj's wife. However, the latter started arguing with him. Soon her husband and son joined her and started thrashing the victim. The accused took out a knife and attacked him, in which he died on the spot," the official said.

The duo was arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), he added..