RKPVS opposes 'farmer welfare fees' in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh (RKPVS) has strongly opposed the 'farmer welfare fees' on agricultural commodities. The Rajasthan government issued an order on May 5, levying a 2 percent amount on the merchant on the purchase and sale of agricultural commodities in the name of farmer welfare fees.

Representatives of 247 mandi organisations, flour mills, oil mills, lentils and spices industry strongly opposed this decision of the Rajasthan government. "By imposing farmer welfare fees, the farmer will get less money for his agricultural commodities. Industries will have to bear the burden of this. Farmers will ultimately suffer due to this regulation," RKPVS Chairman Babulal Gupta said.

"Traders of all food items working in state mandis will keep their business closed for five days with immediate effect against the farmer welfare fees. On the fifth day of the strike, if the order is not withdrawn then we will have to decide to close the business indefinitely," he added. (ANI)