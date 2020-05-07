Additional commissioner with PCMC dies

Sahebrao Gaikwad, an additional commissioner with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) died of heart attack on Thursday, a senior official said. Gaikwad was earlier posted as an additional collector at the Pune Collector's office.

"He suffered a massive heart attack at his house on Thursday and was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead," the official said. Sources said that after he was transferred to PCMC recently, Gaikwad had approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal and challenged his transfer.