Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IIT-Delhi's women brigade invents N Safe anti-microbial masks that can be washed, reused upto 50 times

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI) Face masks, which have become a ubiquity since the outbreak of the COVID-19, may continue to be opted for by people, even after an easing of lockdown restrictions imposed to stem the curb of the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:49 IST
COVID-19: IIT-Delhi's women brigade invents N Safe anti-microbial masks that can be washed, reused upto 50 times
The triple-layered N-Safe masks have been created by a technology startup that has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI) Face masks, which have become a ubiquity since the outbreak of the COVID-19, may continue to be opted for by people, even after an easing of lockdown restrictions imposed to stem the curb of the virus. Be it homemade varieties in a riot of colours or the more distinctive surgical masks and the expensive N95 ones- the demand for masks are here to remain, according to experts, as a grim reminder of the times we live in.

For this, a technology startup that has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has developed a new affordable and efficient face mask named N-Safe. "The N-Safe mask is special as it has antimicrobial properties and is washable up to 50 times," said Dr Anusuya Roy, an IIT Delhi Alumnus and Founder and CEO of the startup, Nano safe Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Roy pointed out that the triple-layered mask has been certified from a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab with certification up to 99.2 per cent efficiency for bacterial filtration. "The mask is a triple-layered one with a hydrophilic cotton inner layer followed by a middle antimicrobial layer and a final outer filtration layer that is oil and water repellent and designed to repel the virus," said Professor Dr Mangala Joshi, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi.

According to Dr Anusuya currently, 5000 masks are being produced per day but the operations are being scaled up to produce 10,000 masks in next two to three days. "We are targeting about five lakh pieces a month," she said. The N-Safe masks are available online at the company site of Nanosafesolutions.

"The cost of one pack which contains two masks is Rs.299 and cost for a batch of four masks is Rs 598," said Dr Joshi. Dr Roy said: "We have seen that there is a problem of disposal of masks as people use single-use and throw masks. even N95 masks and surgical masks are all single-use masks because people buy at a premium price ."

"People tend to reuse it which is a wrong practice and it actually causes more harm than good. In this we have used re-usability component in the mask and disposal issue or greatly solve," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased. People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, bangin...

U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective

The Trump administration failed to conduct effective coronavirus screenings of airline passengers entering the United States from Italy and South Korea in early March, when cases of the virus were multiplying, a U.S. House of Representative...

Migrants carried to different states from Maha in six trains

Six Shramik special trains were operated from various parts of Maharashtra to ferry the stranded migrants to their home states on Thursday, officials said. The Central Railway said it ran the first train on Thursday between Panvel in Raigad...

No-frills tycoon Franke says low air fares no panacea for COVID-19 crisis

Budget airline backer Bill Franke, who pioneered rock-bottom fares topped up by optional charges, says slashing prices alone will not be enough to get people flying again as carriers try to inch back to profitability after the coronavirus s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020