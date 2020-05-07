Coronavirus cases in national capital nearly 6,000; first train carrying migrants to MP leaves Delhi

The national capital on Thursday reported its highest spike in coronavirus cases in a day with 448 fresh cases and the total number of COVID-19 patients nearly touched 6,000, a health bulletin said. According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 5,980. With one more fresh fatality, the death toll has risen to 66. This week has recorded the highest spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi – May 6 reported 428 cases and May 3 reported 427. The day also saw 389 recoveries, the highest so far in a single day. Over 1,000 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, stranded in the national capital for nearly 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, left for their state in a special Shramik train. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government was in constant touch with all the states regarding sending the migrant labourers and other stranded people to their homes. A railway official said the second Shramik train carrying stranded migrant labourers will leave Delhi for Bihar on Friday. "First train carrying 1,050 migrants from Delhi left for Chattarpur, MP, today at 8 pm. A series of such trains would be carrying migrants to diff parts of India in the coming days," Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

After chaos outside liquor shops for four days, the AAP government has launched an e-token service for those buying liquor. The decision has been taken to encourage people to avoid standing in long queues in violation of social distancing norms. While applying for an e-token, the buyer's name and phone number will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number. Through the e-token the person will be allowed to buy liquor from a nearby shop at an allotted time. The migrant workers leaving for Madhya Pradesh were screened by the authorities. Around 10,000 migrant workers are staying in government-run shelters in the national capital.

Carrying their belongings, the migrants arrived at the railway station in over 70 buses arranged by the Delhi government to board the special train for Madhya Pradesh. After alighting from the buses, the passengers stood in circular rings some feet apart from each other outside the station in accordance with social-distancing norms. They were allowed in the station in batches and railway officials guided them to the train. On the platform also, authorities have marked white circular rings for the passengers to stand at a safe distance from each other.

"I was at a shelter home in Roop Nagar for the last eight days. I polish marble slabs for a living. I will come back when things get back to normal," said Balram Kumar, one of the outbound migrants. Thousands of migrant labourers across the country were stranded after the nationwide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Railways started the migrant special services from May 1 and has since then operated 171 such trains. Of the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, more than one-third have been reported between May 1 and 7. Jain said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi was around 8 per cent till Wednesday. Earlier the rate was 20 per cent, then it dropped to 15 per cent and further dropped to 12 per cent.

"Delhi government is monitoring the situation 24×7 to ensure that the virus does not spread further. Compared to western countries the situation in India is much better,” he said. The total number of containment zones in Delhi are 83, while 17 have been de-contained. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an exgratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar who died of coronavirus.

“Amit ji did not care for his life and kept serving us Delhi people. He got infected with corona and passed away. I pay homage to his sacrifice on behalf of all Delhi people. An ex gratia of Rs one crore will be given to his family," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The 31-year-old constable, who hailed from Sonipat, was posted at Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi, police said. The constable is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old son, he added. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said his Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of the education of the constable's son.

“The administration failed him. The system failed him. Delhi failed him. We can't bring Constable Amit back, but I assure that I will look after his child like my own. GGF will take care of his complete education. #DelhiFailedAmit #CoronaWarriorsIndia,” Gambhir tweeted. Kumar's last rites were held at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium. Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya and other officers of the district paid their last respects to the deceased..