Honoured to fly this priceless mission and bring you back to your motherland on Buddha Purnima: AI Express Captain on Vande Bharat Mission

By Ashoke Raj [New Delhi], May 8, [ANI]: The Air India (AI) Express Captain Anshul Sheoran was in command of historical first repatriation flight under Government of India's Vande Bharat Mission, the first flight which was operated from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on May 7. As the flight was scheduled on the auspicious day of 'Buddha Purnima', the Captian onboard said: "I urge the passengers to follow COVID-19 safety protocol seriously. Onboard, all crew members cover themselves with hazmat suits and as well as wear a warm smile on their faces. We will do everything to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests." "You (passengers) please respect and follow the safety guidelines. You all are part of a historical flight taking place on Buddha Purnima and it is a proud moment for all of us," he added. On Thursday, the special AI Express flight landed at Kochi airport around 10:10 pm with 177 passengers and 5 infants. The ANI has accessed the in-flight announcement by flight Captain Sheoran. "Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, namaskar this is your captain Anshul Sheoran speaking from the flight deck. Welcome on board in your own airline -- Air India Express. It is a great honour for my team and I fly you in a very first evacuation flight IX-452 as part of the massive airlift operation under government's Vande Bharat Mission commencing today to bring back Indians to their homes. The Indian airspace has been opened up for international passenger flights today almost after 7 weeks of air services remain suspended due to COVID-19 global pandemic. As you may be aware all domestic passenger flights in India continue to remain grounded, you are flying from Abu Dhabi to Kochi via direct routing in a good weather condition and hope to arrive at Kochi International Airport by 2200 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

The Captain also spoke about the Indian Navy ships operation under 'Samudra Setu' mission, which aimed to bring back stranded Indians from the Maldives and other countries. "While we are flying at 35,000 feet above the Arabian Sea, down below on the surface of the sea -- Indian Navy ships -- were engaged in a similar national effort to evacuate Indian citizens from various countries as part of operation Samudra Setu. So, you can see it is truly a national evacuation effort by air and sea and the Air India Express is proud to be associated with it," he added. Meanwhile, AI Express Captain extended good wishes on Ramzan and advance Eid Mubarak to all passengers in the flight. "We are able to reach out to you in this difficult time, I know that your family and loved ones and even the whole country awaits your return eagerly. So let us keep our morale high, we are going home we wish you an early and a happy reunion with your families and as well we wish you for Ramzan and Eid. True to the Air India Express tagline 'simply priceless', we are honoured to fly this priceless mission under these challenging circumstances and bringing you back to your motherland. Jai Hind!" he said. The Central government has announced a big and historical evacuation plan under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians across the world. India commenced the massive evacuation operation from May 7. (ANI)