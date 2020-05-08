Two killed in road accident in Haryana

Two killed in road accident in HaryanaPTI | Hisar | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:11 IST
Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into an electric pole in Haryana's Hisar district, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as Sunny (21) from Hisar's Haibatpur village, and Bhim Singh alias Bholu (25) from Barah village of Jind district, they said.
Sunny and Singh were returning from Sirsa district on Thursday when their car rammed into an electric pole near Khedi Chopta village, about 45 km from here on Hisar-Jind road in Narnaund sub-division, the police said. The two friends died on the spot, they said.
