MP asks Railways for 25 more trains to bring back migrants

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:38 IST
MP asks Railways for 25 more trains to bring back migrants

The Madhya Pradesh government has sought 25 additional trains from the Railways to bring back migrant labourers of the state from other parts of the country, a senior official said on Friday. As of Thursday, around 1.05 lakh migrants have been brought back from other states, the official claimed.

The state government on Thursday sent a requisition to the Railways, seeking 25 more trains, additional chief secretary and state control room in-charge ICP Keshari said. A Shramik Special train with 1,100 migrants from Delhi reached Chattarpur on Friday, while a train carrying 1,239 labourers arrived at Sagar from Rewari in Haryana and 1,200 migrants reached Gwalior from Delhi.

At least three more special trains were scheduled to reach Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Keshari said, adding that the state government has managed to bring back 1.05 lakh workers so far. As many as 4,000 workers had returned from Gujarat on Thursday alone, while 4,000 to 5,000 people were reaching the state's borders on foot every day, the official said.

Migrants were expected to reach the state by at least two trains each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and one from Kozhikode in Kerala, he added. The government has sent back nearly 50,000 workers stranded in Madhya Pradesh to their home states in the last 10 days, Keshari said.

