Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death of 16 migrants on rail track is 'murder': Jaleel

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:23 IST
Death of 16 migrants on rail track is 'murder': Jaleel

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday termed as "murder" the death of 16 migrant workers, who were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra. He also demanded that criminal cases be filed against the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra government for "ignoring the plight of thousands of stranded workers".

Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday. Four other migrant workers survived in the accident, which took place at 5.15 am near Karmad, around 30 kms from Aurangabad, police said. "The death of 16 migrant workers is a case of murder," Jaleel alleged in a statement issued here.

"Criminal offences should be registered against the PMO, the Railway Ministry and the state government for ignoring the plight thousands of the stranded workers," he said. "I had personally tweeted to the PMO, the railway ministry and Maharashtra Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) the video footages of migrants either walking or cycling all the way to their respective states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal or Jharkhand. But they were completely ignored," he said.

"The government has been a mute spectator to the sufferings of the poor, who just wanted to go back to their families," he said. "If the government can prepare airline schedules to bring back the stranded Indians from abroad, then why can't it arrange either trains or buses to ferry its own people in the country?" the MP asked.

He added that thousands of migrants are still stranded in Aurangabad and they should be sent back to their respective states at the earliest by arranging special trains. He also termed as "farce" the inquiry ordered by the railway ministry into the accident.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Couples may have less desire to conceive during lockdown: Study

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers, according to a study which said over 80 per cent of people surveyed do not plan to conceive during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, published in the Jo...

Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily after military aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has decided that he will be tested daily for the coronavirus after one of his valets tested positive for the deadly disease. A military aide of Trump, whom the White House officials described as a personal valet...

Special court extends CBI custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj till May 10 in bank fraud case: Officials.

Special court extends CBI custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj till May 10 in bank fraud case Officials....

ICICI Securities' shares shed early gains; close 5 pc lower

Shares of ICICI Securities on Friday erased all its early gains and closed 5 per cent lower due to profit-booking. During the trading session, it jumped nearly 14 per cent after the company reported a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020