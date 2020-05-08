Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in the country on Friday, registering an increase of 103 fatalities and 3,390 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. BOM11 MH-ACCIDENT-3RD LD MIGRANTS Maha: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train Aurangabad: Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

BOM13 MH-ACCIDENT-SURVIVORS Train accident: Survivors raised alarm, but in vain Aurangabad: Survivors of the Aurangabad train accident frantically raised alarm to alert their group members sleeping on tracks about a fast-approaching freight train, but it all went in vain as 16 of them were crushed to death at the crack of dawn on Friday. DEL76 LOCKDOWN-MHA Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA New Delhi: Over 2.5 lakh passengers have travelled on 222 special trains for migrant labourers stranded because of the ongoing lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday. DEL40 PB-LD JET CRASH IAF Mig-29 crashes in Punjab's Nawanshahr, pilot ejects safely Nawanshahr: A Mig-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Chuharpur village here on Friday due to a technical snag and burst into flames, officials said.

DEL39 LOCKDOWN-LD RAHUL COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi asks PM to devolve power, take states into confidence New Delhi: Holding that the fight against COVID-19 cannot be just from the PMO, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the prime minister to devolve power and make the states partner in decision-making. DEL38 AVI-LOCKDOWN-SINGAPORE-FLIGHT Vande Bharat mission: AI repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi with 234 passengers New Delhi: An Air India repatriation flight from Singapore landed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning with 234 passengers, senior officials of the airline said.

DEL54 JK-LOCKDOWN-STUDENTS Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students arrives from Bangladesh capital Srinagar: A special flight, carrying 167 medical students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here from Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Friday as part of the Centre's efforts to bring back Indians stranded abroad. MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT "Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised" Amaravati: All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers near Visakhapatnam where a gas breach left 11 dead, are safe following 60 per cent of the styrene vapour polymerising so far, District Collector V Vinay Chand said on Friday.

DEL72 VIRUS-BSF 30 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, total cases rise to 223 New Delhi: Thirty more Border Security Force personnel, including two posted at its headquarters in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall infections in the force to 223, officials said on Friday. LEGAL LGD3 GAS LEAK-GREEN-LD NOTICE Gas Leak: NGT slaps interim penalty of Rs 50 cr on LG Polymers India, issues notices to Centre New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal slapped an interim penalty of Rs 50 crore on LG Polymers India and sought response from the Centre and others on Friday in the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, saying "there appears to be a failure to comply with the said Rules and other statutory provisions".

LGD5 VIRUS-SC-LIQUOR SC asks states to consider online sales, home delivery of liquor New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus on account of crowding at the shops. BUSINESS DEL51 BIZ-VIRUS-LDALL MOODYS-INDIA GDP Moody's pegs India's FY21 GDP growth at 0%, says risk of slower economic growth rising New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Friday projected India's growth at zero per cent for the current fiscal and said the negative outlook on sovereign rating reflects increasing risks that GDP growth will remain significantly lower than in the past.

FOREIGN FGN15 VIRUS-US-H1B-LD SENATORS COVID-19: Top senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B Washington: Four top Republican senators have urged President Donald Trump to suspend all new guest worker visas for 60 days and certain categories of new guest worker visas, including the H-1B, for at least a year or until unemployment figures return to normal levels in the US. FGN16 VIRUS-BANGLA-INDIANS 1st batch of 168 Indian students stranded in Bangladesh leaves for home Dhaka: The first batch of 168 Indian students, stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions, left for home on Friday on board a special Air India flight, officials said here.

FGN25 VIRUS-MALDIVES-INDIANS-EVACUATION COVID-19: Over 700 Indians stranded in Maldives set to sail back home under 'Operation Samudra Setu' Male: India on Friday began evacuating over 700 of its citizens by sea from the Maldives who were stranded in the scenic island due to the COVID-19 linked international travel restrictions..