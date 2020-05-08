Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand bans 11 pan masala brands to protect public health

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:56 IST
Jharkhand bans 11 pan masala brands to protect public health

Jharkhand on Friday banned manufacture, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year saying these products contain a chemical which is harmful to the heart and can cause various diseases. The authorities collected 41 samples of various brands of pan masala from different districts and tested them to check it they contain magnesium carbonate, which is banned under the Food Safety Act, 2006, as one of the ingredients, an official release said here.

A total of 11 brands, including leading ones, failed the test. "So, for the interest of public health, the ban has been imposed (on the 11 brands) for one year. Any violation of this order shall entail strict action under the appropriate sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Indian Penal Code," it said.

Jharkhand becomes the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to impose a ban on pan masala, the release said. The state government had on April 22 imposed a ban on all tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the threat of the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Museum Kolkata sealed after CISF personnel dies of COVID-19

The Indian Museum in Kolkata was sealed on Friday after a CISF officer posted there succumbed to COVID-19, an official said. Thirty-three CISF personnel deployed at the gallerys security unit have been asked to self-quarantine, Indian Museu...

India's recovery rate now 29.36%, total COVID-19 count rises to 56,342 with 3,390 new cases

Indias recovery rate of COVID-19 continued to improve and stood at 29.36 per cent but the growth in cases also continued to be on the higher side at 3,390 as the total number of positive cases on Friday rose to 56,342. Of the total cases, t...

Won't play blame game on who is responsible for virus spread: Austrian chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says theres no sense in engaging in a blame game about who was responsible for the spread of the coronavirus. Kurz was asked Friday whether the Austrian government will apologize to other countries for wha...

Special trains resume from Bengaluru ferrying over 3500 migrant workers

After a three-day stoppage,the Shramik special train services resumed on Friday ferrying over 3,500 migrant labourers stranded in Bengaluru to their home states. The resumption of train services from the state led to a rush among migrant l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020