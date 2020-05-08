Left Menu
Apex body of govt employees in Mizoram asks chief secy to review decision on pay cut

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:08 IST
The apex body of government employees in Mizoram on Friday urged Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo to review the decision to deduct salaries by five to 10 per cent, contending that many were in favour of the move. Chuaungo, on his part, said the government would not force anyone to take a pay cut.

Several employees, during a recent meeting with Chuaungo, had agreed to forego a part of their salaries for eight months to aid the state in its fight against COVID-19. Some others, however, have claimed that the decision was detrimental to their interests.

Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGEW), the umbrella body of the government staff members, said a petition has been submitted to Chuaungo, urging him to reconsider the move. Many employees were not taken into confidence before the announcement was made, K Sawmvela, the senior vice- president of the federation, told PTI.

FMGEW, with over 100 affiliated organisations under it, represents all government employees in the state. Around 75 associations have agreed to forego part of their salaries -- 10 per cent of basic pay for groups A, B and C employees, and five per cent for Group D employees - from May to December.

Reacting to the development, the chief secretary on Thursday said the employees had voluntarily agreed to donate to the state exchequer to fight the pandemic. "The government would not force the employees to donate, and the consent of every employee would be taken before implementing the decision to deduct salaries," he said.

On Thursday, the legislators of three major parties in the state - the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- had held a meeting, under the leadership of assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, and agreed to take a 30 per cent cut on their basic pay for eight months, starting from May..

