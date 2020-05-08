48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

With 48 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka today, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 753. "The total number of positive cases in the state is now 753 out of which 346 are active cases. 376 persons were discharged after treatment while 30 people have succumbed to the coronavirus," the Karnataka Health Department said in a release.

A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)