Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Army rumour mischievous, agenda driven, says Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:17 IST
Mumbai: Army rumour mischievous, agenda driven, says Deshmukh

Amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said a "mischievous rumour" was being circulated about the deployment of Army in Mumbai, and added that police in the metropolis was competent to handle the situation. He said any attempt to create such an impression, of military deployment, was "agenda driven".

"A mischievous rumour is being spread about the army being deployed in Mumbai. Let me place it on record that @MumbaiPolice is competent enough in handling the situation. Any attempt to create an impression otherwise is agenda- driven," Deshmukh tweeted.

Earlier in the evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said his government might ask for additional manpower from the Centre, if needed, to enable police here to rest in a phased manner. "This doesn't mean that Mumbai will be handed over to the Army. Police personnel are tired after working round-the- clock, some have fallen sick and a few of them have succumbed to the virus. They need rest," Thackeray had said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB's new central contracts list

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has decided to demote their 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed from category A to C in the new central contracts, to be given to the players in August. According to details, the Board has al...

COVID-19: Four test positive in HP, tally rises to 51

Eds Updates tally Shimla, May 8 PTI&#160;Four people, including a two-year-old girl, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 51 in the state, officials said. A woman from ...

'Bizarre', it is like a warm-up game: David Warner on playing without spectators

Australian opener David Warner on Friday termed as bizarre the experience of playing behind closed doors, which it said was like playing a warm-up game. Australia played against New Zealand in an ODI without spectators on March 13, which ti...

Trump offers Biden rapid COVID-19 test to resume travel

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is willing to provide Joe Biden, his presumptive Democratic opponent, with a rapid COVID-19 testing system so Biden can return to the campaign trail. Trump, who this week made his first trip out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020