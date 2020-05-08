Mumbai: Army rumour mischievous, agenda driven, says Deshmukh

Amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said a "mischievous rumour" was being circulated about the deployment of Army in Mumbai, and added that police in the metropolis was competent to handle the situation. He said any attempt to create such an impression, of military deployment, was "agenda driven".

"A mischievous rumour is being spread about the army being deployed in Mumbai. Let me place it on record that @MumbaiPolice is competent enough in handling the situation. Any attempt to create an impression otherwise is agenda- driven," Deshmukh tweeted.

Earlier in the evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said his government might ask for additional manpower from the Centre, if needed, to enable police here to rest in a phased manner. "This doesn't mean that Mumbai will be handed over to the Army. Police personnel are tired after working round-the- clock, some have fallen sick and a few of them have succumbed to the virus. They need rest," Thackeray had said.