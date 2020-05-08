Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt steps in to allay fears of villagers about fresh leak;death toll put at 12

PTI | Vja | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:43 IST
AP govt steps in to allay fears of villagers about fresh leak;death toll put at 12

Rumours of a fresh vapour spread from the LG Polymers plant near here only heightened the fears of people of the five villages around the unit after Thursday's styrene vapour leakage but the government machinery stepped in to assuage their anxiety, asserting that there was no such leak. State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who reviewed the situation with the Visakhapatnam district administration in the evening, put the toll in Thursdays incident at 12.

The villagers may have to wait for another 48 hours till normalcy is established and they could return home from the relief camps set up in the city even as technical experts from Gujarat and Nagpur got fully engaged in the task of neutralizing the styrene. The PTBC inhibitor that was airlifted from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam was put to use on Friday evening to neutralize the effect of styrene.

With the state government asking them to stay back in the relief camps until further advice, the over 10,000 evacuees are spending a rather uneasy time. The state government is providing food to these people.

As more than 454 villagers, majority of them from RR Venkatapuram where the polymers plant is located, are still in hospital undergoing treatment for various medical conditions, their kin are also holed up in the hospitals tending to them. Post-mortem on the bodies of the deceased was completed on Friday evening and the bodies were handed over to their families.

As most of the victims hailed from neighbouring districts like Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, the bodies were taken to their native places for cremation. Of the total 454 people undergoing treatment in various hospitals, 20 were having major problems, Sawhney said.

All of them were recovering, she added. "The temperature is still around 120 degrees in the styrene tank and the situation will come under control in the next 48 hours.

Watering of the styrene tank will continue for the next 24 hours and we will observe the density of the vapour in the air," Sawhney told reporters. On Friday, the density of styrene was found to be 0.2 parts per million in RR Venkatapuram but zero in Vepagunta and other places.

Hence, she advised people of the villages to stay in the relief camps till the situation returned to normal. The state government released Rs 30 crore to the Visakhapatnam district collector to distribute Rs one crore each as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and other assistance to those hospitalised.

In accordance with the Chief Ministers announcement, Rs 10,000 would be handed over to each family in the five villages.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Car runs over three in Delhi's Mundka

A 22-year-old man and two minors died after being run over by a car in Outer Delhis Mundka area, police said on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Nasir 10, Abhishek 10, both residents of Tikri Kalan and Mahesh, a Nangloi-...

CBDT defers requirement of registration of charitable, religious trusts by 4 months till Oct 1

In a relief to religious trusts, educational institutions and other charitable institutions, the income tax department on Friday deferred by 4 months till October 1 the requirement of registration of these entities. In view of the unprecede...

Facebook redesign goes live with dark mode and easier navigation

After conducting months-long testing, Facebook on Friday made its redesign live. According to TechCrunch, the redesign of the social media platform has taken cues from the mobile application which offers faster load times and easier navigat...

Send migrants by trains, Maha Dy CM tells Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune and asked officials to make arrangements to send migrants by special trains, the cost of which will be borne by the state government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020