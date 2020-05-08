Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constable posted at Mandir Marg police station tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:58 IST
Constable posted at Mandir Marg police station tests positive for COVID-19

A Delhi Police constable posted at the Mandir Marg police station here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said. The constable was placed in isolation and 11 more police personnel were quarantined at separate places, they said. The Mandir Marg police station barracks, where the COVID-positive constable stayed, was sealed, the officials added. Three more Delhi Police personnel, including a traffic inspector, tested positive for the infection on Thursday.

The 59-year-old traffic inspector was in charge of the Sangam Vihar area of Southern Traffic Range. The other two are a 46-year-old head constable posted in Mahendra Park police station and an inspector deployed at the Lodhi Colony office of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Contact-tracing is underway, the officials said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Athletics-Coe says children will need more sport in post-pandemic world

Children will need more access to sport in the post-pandemic world and there is a pressing need to press authorities to stop school sports withering on the vine, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Friday. The pandemic has wreak...

Car runs over three in Delhi's Mundka

A 22-year-old man and two minors died after being run over by a car in Outer Delhis Mundka area, police said on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Nasir 10, Abhishek 10, both residents of Tikri Kalan and Mahesh, a Nangloi-...

CBDT defers requirement of registration of charitable, religious trusts by 4 months till Oct 1

In a relief to religious trusts, educational institutions and other charitable institutions, the income tax department on Friday deferred by 4 months till October 1 the requirement of registration of these entities. In view of the unprecede...

Facebook redesign goes live with dark mode and easier navigation

After conducting months-long testing, Facebook on Friday made its redesign live. According to TechCrunch, the redesign of the social media platform has taken cues from the mobile application which offers faster load times and easier navigat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020