Constable posted at Mandir Marg police station tests positive for COVID-19

Constable posted at Mandir Marg police station tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:58 IST
A Delhi Police constable posted at the Mandir Marg police station here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said. The constable was placed in isolation and 11 more police personnel were quarantined at separate places, they said. The Mandir Marg police station barracks, where the COVID-positive constable stayed, was sealed, the officials added. Three more Delhi Police personnel, including a traffic inspector, tested positive for the infection on Thursday.
The 59-year-old traffic inspector was in charge of the Sangam Vihar area of Southern Traffic Range. The other two are a 46-year-old head constable posted in Mahendra Park police station and an inspector deployed at the Lodhi Colony office of the Delhi Police Special Cell.
Contact-tracing is underway, the officials said..
