Guj: Sops, break from few labour laws to attract industries

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:13 IST
Ahmedabad, May 8 (PTI The Gujarat government on Friday said it will go all out to welcome to the state firms wanting to shift out of China by giving them land within seven days and all clearances to set up industries in 15 days. The Vijay Rupani government also announced that new industries being set up will not be bound by labour laws for 1200 days (3.2 years) from the start of manufacturing to attract foreign direct investment and local investment post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At present, a large number of industries and MNCs from Japan, USA, Korea and other European nations are willing to shift their production from China to other countries. We have decided to coordinate with various Central ministries, including the External Affairs Ministry, and approach missions of different countries to attract such industries to Gujarat," Rupani said in a video message. "Coming of industries here will not only strengthen the state's industrial growth but also provide employment opportunities to people. A total of 33 thousand hectares of land is available for industrial use in Khoraj, Sanand, Dahej SEZ Saykha, Dholera SEZ and other private SEZs in Gujarat," he informed.

"We have decided that the process of approvals for new industries that wish to establish themselves in Gujarat will be hundred per cent online. They will be allocated land within seven days and all the necessary permissions related to the same shall be provided in 15 days from their application," he said. Speaking on the labour reforms initiated to overcome the economic slowdown due to the virus outbreak and lockdown, he said "new industrial units will be provided with relief from all the related labour acts and norms for 1200 days" However, they will be bound to follow Minimum Wages Act, Industrial Safety Rules and The Employee Compensation Act, the CM said, adding that his government would come out with an ordinance on this soon.

At present, Gujarat contributes 7.9% to India's GDP and 20 per cent of overall exports. The state registered FDI worth Rs 24,000 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20..

