Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vehicular movement allowed in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:14 IST
Vehicular movement allowed in Sikkim

Gangtok, May 8 (PTI)The Sikkim government on Friday eased restriction on vehicular movement allowing movement of two-wheelers and private four-wheelers, an official said. Sikkim has not reported any positive coronavirus case till date As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta, two wheelers without pillion rider shall be allowed in the same district on odd/even formula basis on alternative days.

The inter-district movement of two-wheelers shall also be allowed on the basis of valid pass to be issued by DM/ADM/SDM of the concerned district, the notification said. Private vehicles too shall be allowed within district on Saturday and Sunday with those with even registration numbers plying on Saturday and odd numbers plying on Sunday.

Taxis can also ply on Saturday and Sunday, but must carry passes issues by district authorities, it said. The state government had banned movement of public and private transport in Sikkim during the lockdown imposed in the last week of March amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI KDK RG RG.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: All DMs, DCPs to ensure MHA, Delhi Govt's guidelines are followed strictly

Delhi Government has ordered all the District Magistrates DM and Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP to ensure that the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and the orders of the Government of Delhi should be strictly followed by ever...

South African court halts layoffs at ailing airline SAA

South Africas Labour Court ordered a halt to layoffs at ailing South African Airways SAA on Friday, siding with two trade unions who had argued that the airlines administrators had acted unfairly.The decision throws efforts to rescue SAA in...

Inform local admn if people enter village without spending time at quarantine centre: DyCM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday appealed to all BJP leaders and workers to immediately inform the local administration if any person coming from outside the state enters village without spending the requisite time at...

C'garh: Woman set on fire after she resists molestation

A 27-year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was set on fire by three men when she resisted their molestation bid in Chhattisgarhs Korba district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on the night of May 6 at a vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020