Vehicular movement allowed in Sikkim

Gangtok, May 8 (PTI)The Sikkim government on Friday eased restriction on vehicular movement allowing movement of two-wheelers and private four-wheelers, an official said. Sikkim has not reported any positive coronavirus case till date As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta, two wheelers without pillion rider shall be allowed in the same district on odd/even formula basis on alternative days.

The inter-district movement of two-wheelers shall also be allowed on the basis of valid pass to be issued by DM/ADM/SDM of the concerned district, the notification said. Private vehicles too shall be allowed within district on Saturday and Sunday with those with even registration numbers plying on Saturday and odd numbers plying on Sunday.

Taxis can also ply on Saturday and Sunday, but must carry passes issues by district authorities, it said. The state government had banned movement of public and private transport in Sikkim during the lockdown imposed in the last week of March amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

