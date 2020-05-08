269 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, 22 deaths

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat increased to 5,260 on Friday with the detection of 269 cases since previous evening, a health department official said. With 22 patients dying in city hospitals, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 343 in 24 hours, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.

Of 7,403 coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 5,260 cases have been reported from Ahmedabad district alone. 1001 patients have so far recovered from the virus infection in the city, including 115 (74 men and 41 women) who were discharged on Friday.

Of 343 COVID-19 patients who died, 204 succumbed to the pandemic at City Civil Hospital while 92 died in Sardar Vallabhbhai Hospital. Remaining deaths were reported from other hospitals. A massive sanitation campaign involving retrofitted fire-tending vehicles, drones and other equipment will start from Saturday in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits, said senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Gupta, an officer of special duty at AMC, chaired a meeting of top civic officials on Friday. Drones would be used to spray disinfectant in areas inaccessible to vehicles, he said.

"We will be using retrofitted fire brigade vehicles, special vehicles and drones," said Gupta. He also informed that AC buses will be made available to the Indian Medical Association to facilitate the movement of medical and para-medical staff of private medical facilities designated to treat COVID-19 patients.