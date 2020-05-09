Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Disciplined' northeast emerges as model of COVID-19 management: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 13:46 IST
'Disciplined' northeast emerges as model of COVID-19 management: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The northeastern region, which has traditionally been disciplined, has emerged as the model of coronavirus management and the rest of the country should emulate it, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. He said people in the eight northeastern states Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Assam have been following the lockdown-related guidelines in letter and spirit.

"By tradition and by lifestyle, people of the northeastern region are civilized and disciplined. That is why they could very easily follow the lockdown guidelines. There has been no problem in ensuring implementation of the lockdown-related guidelines there," Singh told PTI. He said within six years of the Modi government, the northeastern region has emerged as the model for development for the entire country.

"Similarly, during the lockdown due to COVID-19, entire northeast has become model for the whole country to emulate it," he said, adding that the way people are adhering to these guidelines is commendable. Singh said five out of eight northeastern states are free from this deadly virus now and Sikkim never had a single case throughout.

"The spread of the deadly virus in the northeastern region by far has been contained by the support of people and the administration. There has been day-to-day monitoring of the situation at the micro and macro level both by the state government and by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER)," the minister said. Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and in DoNER, praised the work being done by women self-help groups in the northeastern region.

"There has been a rich tradition of women self-help groups in the northeastern region. These women help groups have been making masks for people. These masks are such creative and filled with colors that they can go with almost all kinds of clothes," he said. Singh said there is no shortage of essential commodities and medical equipment in the entire northeastern region.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scientific approach towards managing difficult situations guided us to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods in the northeast, which is geographically important to the nation," he said. He said 350 tonnes of necessary goods have been delivered so far in the northeastern region via air cargo.

Singh said the first flight carrying such goods landed there as early as March 30 to ensure that people living in the remote corner of the country do not face any shortage of daily needs. "I can say very confidently that the whole northeastern region is guiding the entire nation in the efficient ways to contain the pandemic," he said.

To a question on reports that the Centre was considering a reduction in pension, he said these were "manufactured news". "Why would the central government think to take such a step that too with pensioners? It is all manufactured news. People with vested interest are using it. There has been no thinking by the government on either stoppage or reduction of pension," he clarified.

Singh said there also has been manufactured news about the Centre's move to reduce the age of retirement of central government employees from the existing 60 years, which is "entirely incorrect". "There is no move to reduce the retirement age of the central government employees," said the minister of state for personnel.

There are 48.34 lakh central government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

No Rohit Sharma in Alex Carey's combined India-Australia T20I XI

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus crisis, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey revealed his combined India-Australia T20I XI. Carey who has played 36 ODIs and 28 T20I for Australia listed his playing XI during an In...

Pak claims water flow in Chenab reduced significantly; India terms it baseless narrative

Pakistan has said that water discharge in Chenab river has come down significantly, a claim that has been termed by India as baseless narrative. In a letter to Indian Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena sent on Wednesday, his Pakistani counte...

Putin presides over slimmed down Victory Day as coronavirus cases rise

Russia marked 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak forced it to scale back celebrations seen as boosting support for President Vladimir Putin.With coronavirus infecti...

'Loss of pleasure' in teen sleep may affect mental health: Study

A global study conducted on more than 350,000 teens shows that the lack of sleep can affect mental health, causing anhedonia or loss of pleasure, anxiety, anger and significantly increasing the risk of depression. The results just published...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020