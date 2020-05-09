Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers queue up outside Bihar Bhawan to seek help, say helpline number doesn't work

Several migrant workers were seen standing in a long queue outside the Bihar Bhawan on Saturday, they complain that the helpline number that was provided remains busy always. They are hopeless, from where to seek help.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:02 IST
Migrant workers queue up outside Bihar Bhawan to seek help, say helpline number doesn't work
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Several migrant workers were seen standing in a long queue outside the Bihar Bhawan here on Saturday, with several complaining that the helpline number remains busy. They are hopeless, from where to seek help.Speaking to ANI, Prabhat Kumar from Begusarai Bihar said, "I am labour, because of lockdown, I have no work, I am not able to pay my rent, my landlord is asking to vacant the room. I have called more than 100 times but couldn't get in touch with them for 15 days I am trying this helpline number. I am feeling so helpless. If this management can't help then why are they even here."

Another migrant worker, Vikash Kumar from Bhagalpur, Bihar said, "24 hours I try this number but it's always busy. Once when it was connected I told them my problem, they wrote my details and when I called the next time to know the status they told me rudely that they are not sitting for me. I want to to go back to my home." "I am a cab driver after lockdown my owner took back the vehicle, I have no place to live my money is over. I have been calling on this number my I am getting no response, called many times, " said Ravi another migrant.

Rajesh Kumar from Purnia Bihar said, "I walked 10 kilometres from Moti Bagh to here, have been called many times to go back home, no one is responding. I am so hopeless." (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air India's first evacuation flight from London to take off today

Air Indias first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. The screening of passengers is underway.Air Indias first evacuation flight from London taking off for Mumbai today at 1200. Flight is 100 booked Shubh Yatra...

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital here today after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital, the condition of Jogi, who is...

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand today

Uttarakhand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67 so far.According to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand Health Department, Four new COVID-19 positive cases have ...

‘The Equalizer’, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV reboots greenlit at CBS

CBS network has given straight-to-season orders to TV spin-offs based on movies The Equalizer and Silence of the Lambs. The Silence of the Lambs series, titled Clarice, features Pretty Little Liars actor Rebecca Breeds as FBI agent Clarice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020