76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 3,655

76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 3,655PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:13 IST
Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the state's infection count to 3,655. The state has so far reported 103 deaths
Among the fresh cases, the maximum 23 were reported from Udaipur, followed by Jaipur where 20 people were found infected with the virus on Saturday. Thirteen cases surfaced in Ajmer; six in Jodhpur; four in Pali; three in Jalore; two each in Rajsamand and Churu; and one each in Kota, Barmer and Dausa, according to a government official
Jaipur is the worst-hit Rajasthan district with a total of 1,165 case, including 54 deaths.
