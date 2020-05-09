Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt may allow reopening of music classes, state libraries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:14 IST
Goa govt may allow reopening of music classes, state libraries

The Goa government may allow holding of music classes and reopening of some state-run libraries in a phased manner on the condition of maintaining strict social distancing norms, Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade said on Saturday. However, resumption of dramas and other entertainment events will be allowed only after monsoon gets over.

The state-run Kala Academy will also reopen once rainy season gets over, he told PTI. Goa is classified as a green zone with no coronavirus positive case as of now.

Meanwhile, Gawade said the overall budget of the state Art and Culture department is likely to be slashed by almost 30 per cent as part of fiscal measures being adopted for kick-starting the economy, which is affected by the COVID situation. He also said that demand made by various artists seeking monthly renumeration cannot be approved.

Some professional artists and theatre personalities had raised a demand for a package with chief minister Pramod Sawant and Gawade, saying they had left with no resources in view of cancellation of public programmes..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Rampal gives mother, partner adorable Mother's Day shout-out

Not just for his mother, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday has penned an adorable Mothers Day special post for his partner, too. The 47-year-old actor, in an Instagram post, shared his thoughts for his mother and his lady love -- Gab...

Kangana Ranaut spends time with mother, wishes 'Happy Mother's Day' to fans in advance

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently staying with her family in Manali, extended the Mothers Day wishes in advance to her fans. Kanganas team posted a picture featuring the 33-year-old actor and her mother Asha Ranaut on Twitter to mark M...

Virat, Anushka donate Rs 5L each for Mumbai police welfare

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday informed that India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thank you, imVk...

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Joining the efforts of the government to combat coronavirus, a group of young women equipped with a latest hi-tech machine is conducting fogging in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district. The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020