AP reports three COVID-19 deaths,43 cases; tally now 1,930

The number of active COVID-19 cases slid below the 1,000 marks to 999 in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday though the overall tally rose to 1,930 with the addition of 43 in the last 24 hours ending 9 am. The COVID-19 toll in the state also increased by three to 44 while 45 more patients were discharged from hospitals, according to the latest bulletin.

Chittoor district saw a sudden spurt in cases, with 11 reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, as some people who returned from Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai city tested posted for coronavirus. It is suspected that these people contracted the disease at Koyambedu and several others who also returned from the place were sent to quarantine, sources here said.

Visakhapatnam too continued to show an upward trend as five fresh cases were registered, taking the total in the district to 62. The major hotspots Kurnool, Krishna, and Guntur reported six, 16, and two fresh cases.

In the last 24 hours, Krishna reported two and Kurnool one coronavirus casualty. In all, 887 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

The state has completed testing 1,65,069 samples, of which 1,63,139 returned negative.