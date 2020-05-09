Policeman dies of coronavirus infection in Nashik

Policeman dies of coronavirus infection in NashikPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:58 IST
A 51-year-old police constable who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday afternoon, an official said. This is the sixth death of a police personnel due to COVID-19 in the state, he said.
The constable, a resident of Nashik city, was deputed on security duty in Malegaon town in the district which has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot. He was admitted to the civil hospital in Nashik after showing symptoms of infection on May 1, the police official said.
Three policemen in Mumbai and one each in Pune and Solapur had died due to the virus infection before..
