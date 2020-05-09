Following are the top stories at 6pm: NATION: DEL58 SHAH-LD HEALTH I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any ailment, dispelling rumours about his health on the social media. DEL32 ED-AJL-LD ATTACH ED attaches part of AJL Mumbai building worth Rs16.38 cr; charges Moti Lal Vora New Delhi: A portion of a nine-storey building in Mumbai's tony Bandra area, valued Rs16.38 crore, has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money-laundering probe against the Congress-party promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

DEL29 CHIDAMBARAM-DEFICIT Chidambaram welcomes Centre's decision to borrow additional 4.2 lakh cr New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to borrow additional 4.2 lakh crore and said it should be used to provide relief to the poor and re-start the economy. BOM11 CG-NAXAL-LD ENCOUNTER C'garh: Four "high value" naxals, cop killed in encounter Raipur: Four wanted Naxals, including two women- who all carried rewards on their heads- and a police official were killed in an exchange of fire in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

DEL35 JK-NAIKOO-LD SITUATION Pvt mobile phones restored in Kashmir; situation remains calm Srinagar: Private cell phone operators resumed their services but mobile Internet continued to remain suspended on Saturday in the Kashmir valley, a move taken as a precautionary step after the killing of self-styled local chief of banned Hizbul Mujahdieen, Reyaz Naikoo, earlier this week. BOM10 GJ-MIGRANTS-LD CLASH Migrants clash with cops in Surat, over 100 detained Surat: Hundreds of migrant workers came onto the streets and clashed with the police at a village in Surat district of Gujarat on Saturday to demand that they either be sent back to their home states or allowed to resume work at local industrial units to earn money, police said.

DEL22 DONER-SINGH 'Disciplined' northeast emerges as model of COVID-19 management: Jitendra Singh New Delhi: The northeastern region, which has traditionally been disciplined, has emerged as the model of coronavirus management and the rest of the country should emulate it, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. By Ashwini Shrivastava MDS9 AP-GAS LEAK-DGP Situation 'normal' in village where gas leak claimed 12 lives: AP govt Visakhapatnam(AP): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said the situation was "normal" in RR Venkatapuram village, where a styrene vapour leak from the LG Polymers plant claimed 12 lives and left over 300 people hospitalized with various ailments. DEL62 NIA-LD ARREST Narco-terrorist with links to Kashmiri terror groups nabbed by NIA in Haryana New Delhi: After being on the run for nearly a year, the National Investigation Agency on Saturday nabbed Ranjit Singh, a “notorious narco-terrorist”, from Sirsa as he was acting as a conduit of Pakistan-based terror groups in pushing drugs into India, the proceeds of which were used for terror activities.

BUSINESS: DEL36 BIZ-GAS LEAK-COMPANY LG Polymers says vapour leak caused accident at Vizag plant New Delhi: LG Polymers India Ltd on Saturday blamed leaking vapour from a storage tank for the leakage of deadly styrene monomer gas at its Visakhapatnam plant that killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands. LEGAL: LGD6 VIRUS-DL-HC-PRISONERS COVID-19: HC extends by 45 days interim bail of 2,177 under-trial prisoners New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday extended the interim bail of 2,177 under-trial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

LGD4 VIRUS-SC-LIQUOR-TN Tamil Nadu moves SC against HC order barring counter sale of alcohol New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order for closure of state-run liquor outlets on the ground that there was total violation of guidelines meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN: FGN24 US-H1B Trump admin working to temporarily ban work-based visas: Report Washington: The US is working to temporarily ban the issuance of some work-based visas like H-1B, popular among highly-skilled Indian IT professionals, as well as students visas and work authorisation that accompanies them, amidst the high level of unemployment due to the coronavirus, according to a media report. By Lalit K Jha FGN29 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-FLIGHT First repatriation flight from London takes off for Mumbai London: The first Air India flight from the UK, scheduled as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded overseas due to the coronavirus lockdown, took off from London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday and will land in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. By Aditi Khanna.