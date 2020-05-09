‘Cops thrashed by hoodlums outside minister’s house’

Four policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, were injured when a group of men attacked them in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on Friday night. The incident occurred in Chhoti Sadri area near the house of the state Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana with the BJP alleging that Anjana too slapped a policeman, a charge denied by the minister. A former up-sarpanch Kanhaiya Lal had a spat with some youths in Kesunda village over some petty issue. After some time, the youths caught Kanhaiya Lal and thrashed him, police said.

“On information, a team of four policemen, led by ASI Shishupal Singh, rushed to the spot where the members from Kanhaiya Lal hit them. The policemen got injured. The ASI has received critical injuries,” Chhoti Sadri police station’s SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleging that the minister, Udai Lal Anjana slapped a police constable after which the mob present there thrashed the police party. He demanded from the chief minister to sack the minister. When contacted, the minister rejected the allegation that he hit any policeman. “The incident occurred near my residence. I too rushed to the spot on information of attack on Kanhaiya Lal. I did not slap any policeman,” the minister said. The SHO said the accused, numbering eight to nine, were absconding and being searched.