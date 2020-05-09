Left Menu
Five dead in clash between two groups in Kutch, Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:15 IST
Five persons were killed in a clash between two groups at Moti Hamirpar village in Kutch district of Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, police said. A group of people wielding sharp weapons attacked another group on suspicion that they were informing police about the hooch trade in nearby areas, said an official.

Liquor production and sale are prohibited in Gujarat. Four persons were killed on the spot while another died at a hospital at Rapar.

Kutch-East Superintendent of Police Parikshita Rathod said teams from nearby police stations and the local crime branch was deployed in the village to maintain peace. The deceased were identified as Jesang Rajput, Amra Rajput, Petha Bhavan Rajput, Vela Pecha and and Akhabhai.

Further probe was on, the SP said..

