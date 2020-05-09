Five more test COVID-19 positive in Mathura, tally reaches 44

Five people, including three of a family, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mathura on Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 44 in the district, officials said. Among the fresh cases are two women, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

The reports of five of total 15 samples sent for testing came out positive on Saturday, the DM said. Mishra said door-to-door health survey of residents in hotspot areas is being conducted and the health department team has so far received cooperation from every quarter.