Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 280 to 5,540; 20 more die

A total of 280 new COVID-19cases were reported from hotspot Ahmedabad along with 20 moredeaths on Saturday, taking the total case count to 5,540 inthe district and fatalities to 363, a Health departmentofficial said

Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said thatthe number of the discharged patients from various hospitalsin Ahmedabad after recovery mounted by 106 to 1,107 in thelast 24 hours

A team of expert doctors from Delhi, led by AIIMSdirector Dr Randeep Guleria, visited various hospitals of thecity on Saturday and guided local medical teams on how tobring down the high COVID-19 death rate.