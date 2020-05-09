Three-year-old boy killed by leopard

Three-year-old boy killed by leopardPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:10 IST
Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI): A three-year-old child was allegedly killed by a leopard during the early hours of Saturday in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, police said. The leopard is said to have taken the boy away while he was asleep outside the house, along with his family members, to beat the high temperature at Kadaraiana Palya village, officials said.
On finding the boy missing, the family searched for him and found his body on the outskirts of the village. Forest officials have launched a search for the big cat, they said.
Forest Minister Anand Singh visited the boy's family and announced a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh. Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh and legislator Manjunath too visited the village and met the bereaved family.
