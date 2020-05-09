Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 foreigners held for robbing gas cylinder delivery man in South Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:51 IST
3 foreigners held for robbing gas cylinder delivery man in South Delhi

Three foreign nationals, including a 39-year-old woman, have been arrested for allegedly robbing an LPG gas cylinder delivery person in South Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Saturday. Two of the accused were identified as Hamid Ahmadi (31) and Mohammad Shamshahbad (29),both residents of Vinoba Nagar, they said. Police have withheld the identity of the woman.

According to police, the incident took place near Chirag Delhi Metro station on Friday when the accused, who were in a car, approached the delivery person, Satish Pathak. The woman asked him about the price of a cylinder. She also requested him to make her understand using Indian currency notes on the pretext that she does not know Hindi language and would be unable to figure out the price. "When the victim showed them his notes, the person sitting at the back came out of the vehicle and pushed him. They robbed him of Rs 11,180. When the accused were fleeing, Pathak chased them and held on to the rear window," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Pathak raised the alarm, following which a scooter rider and a motorcycle-borne man blocked the accused's way and caught them. They informed the police and handed over the accused to them, the DCP said. The robbed money and the car were recovered and the accused's previous involvements are being checked, police said.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Raina, Irfan

Sidelined Suresh Raina and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that BCCI should allow those Indian players to compete in foreign T20 leagues who are not in contention for national team. I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or t...

COVID-19: Khattar says Haryana 'in touch with investors' looking to pull out of China

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed that nearly 1,000 investors want to take their investments out of China and explore other destinations and said the state has got into touch with some of them. The Haryana gover...

FDA head in self-quarantine, has tested negative for virus

Vice President Mike Pences press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. A member of the White House coronavirus ...

3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Three children have now died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. At least 73 children in New York have been diagnose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020