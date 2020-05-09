Virus: Extend deadline for varsity projects, MP Guv tells UGC

Madhya Pradesh Governor LaljiTandon told the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extendthe deadline of projects it has sponsored by six months inview of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, said anofficial on Saturday

The governor's secretary Manohar Dubey said researchprojects, fellowship and other programmes are being run invarious universities in the state from grants provided by theUGC

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, the last dates for allthe programmes cannot be followed. Academic and developmentactivities have been affected in universities. The governorhas asked UGC to extend last date of utilisation certificatefor various projects, fellowship and schemes by at least sixmonths," Dubey said.