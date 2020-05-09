Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSMIA set to welcome Indians back home

Following the Centre's initiative to facilitate the return of 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad, GVK MIAL managed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will cater to approximately 2,350 passengers in seven days, starting May 10.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:03 IST
CSMIA set to welcome Indians back home
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Following the Centre's initiative to facilitate the return of 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad, GVK MIAL managed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will cater to approximately 2,350 passengers in seven days, starting May 10. According to a press release from the CSMIA, the airport is all set to support the initiative and has put together Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The repatriation operations will see CSMIA catering to 10 flights and six transit flight in the course of seven days welcoming stranded Indian nationals from countries such as UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines commencing with 4 flights on May 10. Furthermore, passengers will need to maintain a physical distance of a minimum of two meters through distinctive markings laid out at the airport and are required to wear the facemask and hand gloves during the entire course of their journey.

CSMIA will be operating with one-third of its staff, who will be provided with all essential PPEs such as face mask, hand gloves, sanitisers, as per the directive by the MoHFW. The airport maintenance staff will continue to follow the comprehensive cleaning procedures to efficiently sanitise and disinfect the terminal building including the vital areas where human hands come to play such as elevator buttons, escalators, railings, amongst others.

Maharashtra government has made arrangements for asymptomatic passengers from Mumbai to be moved to identified quarantine facilities like hotels depending on their preference while those from outside Mumbai will be transported by the state to their respective district headquarters for institutional quarantine. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Vande Bharat' adds 2 new cases to Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 curve'; Vijayan says 'warning' sign for all states

Kerala detected two more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- both airlifted by the Centre from abroad under its Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in other countries -- hours after the state declared it ...

Team Spirit seize semifinal berth in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit swept Winstrike Team on Saturday to finish undefeated in Group A play in the ESL One Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit 5-0, who received a bye and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, dis...

Venezuela says troops seize abandoned Colombian combat boats, weapons

Venezuelas military said it seized three abandoned Colombian light combat vessels that soldiers found on Saturday while patrolling the Orinoco river, several days after the government accused its neighbour of aiding a failed invasion. In a ...

Woman gives birth hours after landing in Kozhikode on repatriation flight from Riyadh

For Reena Thomson, it was a risky journey to fly home all the way from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh to Kozhikode as she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Thanks to the doctors and health care workers who took care of her, within ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020