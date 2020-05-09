CSMIA set to welcome Indians back home

Following the Centre's initiative to facilitate the return of 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad, GVK MIAL managed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will cater to approximately 2,350 passengers in seven days, starting May 10. According to a press release from the CSMIA, the airport is all set to support the initiative and has put together Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The repatriation operations will see CSMIA catering to 10 flights and six transit flight in the course of seven days welcoming stranded Indian nationals from countries such as UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines commencing with 4 flights on May 10. Furthermore, passengers will need to maintain a physical distance of a minimum of two meters through distinctive markings laid out at the airport and are required to wear the facemask and hand gloves during the entire course of their journey.

CSMIA will be operating with one-third of its staff, who will be provided with all essential PPEs such as face mask, hand gloves, sanitisers, as per the directive by the MoHFW. The airport maintenance staff will continue to follow the comprehensive cleaning procedures to efficiently sanitise and disinfect the terminal building including the vital areas where human hands come to play such as elevator buttons, escalators, railings, amongst others.

Maharashtra government has made arrangements for asymptomatic passengers from Mumbai to be moved to identified quarantine facilities like hotels depending on their preference while those from outside Mumbai will be transported by the state to their respective district headquarters for institutional quarantine. (ANI)