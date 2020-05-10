Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 24 new Covid cases, tally mounts to 294

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 01:00 IST
Odisha reports 24 new Covid cases, tally mounts to 294

Twenty-three Surat returnees were among 24 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total cases in the state to 294, the Health and Family Welfare department said. Of the 24 fresh Covid cases, Ganjam reported 18, while three came from Mayurbhanj and one each from Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Sundergarh.

Nayagarh district reported its first novel coronavirus case when a 40-year-old Surat returnee tested positive to the disease. With this, the COVID-19 has now spread to19 of the 30 districts of Odisha. At present, there are 224 active cases in the state and 68 people have recovered. Two people from Bhubaneswar have succumbed to the disease, an official said adding that 343 persons are in hospital isolation.

The state health department had on Friday conducted 3,348 tests for COVID-19, he said, adding that Odisha has so far tested 56,322 samples. As per an analysis by the department, 246 of the state's total 294 cases have been reported from five districts of Ganjam, Jajpur, Khurda, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government said it is proper to bring back Odias, mostly migrant workers, stranded in other states before a possible "mahasankraman" (mass infection) of Covid-19 hits India after nationwide lockdown is lifted. Odisha COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi justified the state's decision to facilitate the return of the people stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown since March 25.

Noting that some people in the state have reservations about the government's decision to bring back the migrant workers from highly infected states which led to a surge in the number of COVID cases in Odisha, Bagchi said: "It is absolutely right from legal, humanitarian, moral, realistic and scientific basis. Is it not better to bring back the Odias before a mahasankraman strikes the country in June or July?" "It is a fact that the returnees are now adding to the number of positive cases in the state. But all the cases came from quarantine centres where the returnees are kept. It is a good sign that positive cases are coming from the quarantine centres and not from the community," Bagchi said. Apart from migrant workers, the Covid spokesperson said, students, professionals, pilgrims and patients, are also stranded in different places.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt forms teams for surveillance support, monitoring of treatment at COVID hospitals

The West Bengal Health Department on Saturday formed teams to support surveillance and monitoring of treatment at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the city. The team members will pay regular visits to these hospitals and send re...

Immunisation programmes to continue amid Corona outbreak, says Bengal govt

The West Bengal government has asked the heads of all hospitals to ensure that immunisation programmes against vaccine-preventable diseases continue in full steam amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Immunisation should go on during COVID-19 outbrea...

Migrant row: TMC dares Shah to prove allegations, BJP says WB govt bothered about one community

The ruling TMC in West Bengal and opposition BJP on Saturday traded barbs over ferrying migrant labourers, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged the issue of non-cooperation by the state government, leaving the Mamata Banerjee-led par...

Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills three children in New York, Cuomo says

Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, a development that may augur a pandemic risk for the very young. Both Cuomo and h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020