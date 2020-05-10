Fire breaks out in cardboard factory in outer Delhi's Bawana

Fire breaks out in cardboard factory in outer Delhi's BawanaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 09:19 IST
A fire broke out in a cardboard factory in outer Delhi's Bawana on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said
However, no one is trapped or injured in the incident, they said. A call about the blaze was received around 7.25 am, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are underway, the officials said.
