Shops, vehicles to operate in Meghalaya from Monday

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-05-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 09:54 IST
Shops, vehicles to operate in Meghalaya from Monday

Apart from Shillong which currently has two active COVID-19 cases, the Meghalaya government has allowed shops to reopen and vehicles to ply across the state from Monday. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, official sources said.

"The deputy commissioners and district transport officers have been asked to work out the modalities for regulating (public and private transport) on a rotation basis," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday. All passenger vehicles have been asked to run with 50 per cent occupancy.

In Shillong, Tynsong said, the government has granted permission to automobile and stationery shops for resuming business, while adhering to social distancing norms. The relaxations, however, do not apply to two main commercial hubs Lewduh market and Khyndailad market for now, he stated.

Meanwhile, the state has ordered mandatory home quarantine for people who recently visited two medical facilities in Assam, where a COVID-19 case and a death due to the disease have been registered. A postgraduate student at Guwahati Medical College Hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 7.

At Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, a COVID-19 death was reported on the same day. "People who have visited the two medical institutions (in Assam) with effect from April 23 are requested to call 108 helpline number so that necessary instructions can be given to them (for home quarantine)," Tynsong said.

Contending that there was no need to panic, the deputy CM gave assurances that the government was committed to take care of all such people placed under quarantine. On Saturday, one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total count in the state to 13. Of the 13, ten have recovered and two are active cases. One person had succumbed to the disease last month.

