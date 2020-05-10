India's COVID-19 count reaches 62,939, deaths at 2,109
India's COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 10:17 IST
India's COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry.
The total number of active cases in the country, therefore, stands at 41,472. The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,109 on Sunday.
While Maharashtra, with 20,228 cases is the worst-affected state, it is followed by Gujarat with 7,796 and the national capital, Delhi, with 6,542 cases. Tamil Nadu, is marginally behind Delhi with 6,535 cases. (ANI)
