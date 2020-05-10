Two more coronavirus cases in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh reported two fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total virus count in the state to 55, officials said on Sunday. Two people quarantined at Swarghat in Bilaspur district along the HP-Punjab border have tested positive, Bilaspur deputy commissioner Rajeswar Goel said. The two are taxi drivers and had recently ferried two families from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Haryana's Gurgaon to their native places in Mandi and Kangra districts respectively.

As the two showed symptoms during screening at the border, the two were quarantined and their samples were taken, he added. One of them is from Gujarat. They are being shifted to Nerchowk's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMC) in Mandi, he added.

Samples of their contacts will also be taken for testing. The number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 13 – three each in Chamba and Kangra, two in Hamirpur, Bilaspur each and one each in Mandi, Una, and Shimla districts.

While 35 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.