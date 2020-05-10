Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more coronavirus cases in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 12:05 IST
Two more coronavirus cases in Himachal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh reported two fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total virus count in the state to 55, officials said on Sunday. Two people quarantined at Swarghat in Bilaspur district along the HP-Punjab border have tested positive, Bilaspur deputy commissioner Rajeswar Goel said. The two are taxi drivers and had recently ferried two families from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Haryana's Gurgaon to their native places in Mandi and Kangra districts respectively.

As the two showed symptoms during screening at the border, the two were quarantined and their samples were taken, he added. One of them is from Gujarat. They are being shifted to Nerchowk's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMC) in Mandi, he added.

Samples of their contacts will also be taken for testing. The number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 13 – three each in Chamba and Kangra, two in Hamirpur, Bilaspur each and one each in Mandi, Una, and Shimla districts.

While 35 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Decision to allow COVID-19 positive ambulance driver leave Assam draws flak

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said an ambulance driver who tested positive for COVID-19 was allowed to leave for Mumbai as he was asymptomatic, drawing flak from netizens on his social media accounts. On Saturday night...

Bundesliga restart blow as Dresden squad placed in 14-day quarantine

Dynamo Dresden placed their entire squad into a 14-day quarantine, just a week from the restart of the Bundesliga season, after the club reported two more cases of coronavirus. The decision, taken on Saturday, means that Dynamo, who are bot...

Here are factors which influence youth to regularly use e-cigarettes

In a bid to understand the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, researchers have analysed the factors that influence adolescents to use it frequently. In the Public Health Nursing study of 1,556 adolescents in Korea, 55.1 per cent repor...

53 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Fifty-three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka on Sunday, the state government said.As per the health bulletin from the Karnataka government, 53 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state between 5 pm yesterday and 12 noon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020