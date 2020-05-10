Left Menu
10-05-2020
Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,109; cases climb to 62,939 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL12 DEF-SINOINDIA-TROOPS-CLASH Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector New Delhi: Troops of India and China were involved in a fierce face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border on Saturday, official sources said.

DEL13 LOCKDOWN-LD INDUSTRIES NDMA issues guidelines for restarting industrial activities to avoid Vizag-type tragedy New Delhi: In the wake of the gas leak at a factory in Visakhapatnam, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued detailed guidelines for restarting industries after the lockdown and the precautions to be taken for the safety of the plants as well as the workers. DEL15 DL VIRUS CASES Five more people die of coronavirus in Delhi New Delhi: Delhi recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus, while 381 fresh cases of the virus were reported, the city government said on Sunday.

MDS5 KL-EVACUATION-LD SHIP Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives Kochi:INS Jalashwa,carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives, arrived at Cochin Port on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown. FGN9 VIRUS-UAE-INDIA-NURSES COVID-19: First batch of 88 nurses from India arrive in UAE Dubai: The first batch of 88 nurses from India arrived in the UAE to help the country's stretched healthcare professionals amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the Gulf nation that has crossed 17,000, according to media reports.

BOM1 AVI-VIRUS-AI-UK FLIGHT 1st batch of 326 Indians stranded in UK arrives in Mumbai Mumbai: The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the UK due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived here from London early on Sunday morning. CAL2 BH-VIRUS-CASES 34 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 629 Patna: At least 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, raising the total count in the state to 629, a top health department official said on Sunday.

CAL1 OD-VIRUS-DEATH COVID-19 death toll rises to 3 in Odisha; 58 new cases Bhubaneswar: Ganjam district in Odisha reported its first COVID-19 death after a man succumbed to the virus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to three, an official of the health department said..

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Here are factors which influence youth to regularly use e-cigarettes

In a bid to understand the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, researchers have analysed the factors that influence adolescents to use it frequently. In the Public Health Nursing study of 1,556 adolescents in Korea, 55.1 per cent repor...

Study shows elderly people living in rural areas likely to have better mental well-being

While mental well-being of the elderly refers to how they perceive their everyday existence, i.e., if their outlook is positive or negative, which, in turn, makes their life pleasant or unpleasant. A recent study shows that there is a link ...

Decision to allow COVID-19 positive ambulance driver leave Assam draws flak

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said an ambulance driver who tested positive for COVID-19 was allowed to leave for Mumbai as he was asymptomatic, drawing flak from netizens on his social media accounts. On Saturday night...

Bundesliga restart blow as Dresden squad placed in 14-day quarantine

Dynamo Dresden placed their entire squad into a 14-day quarantine, just a week from the restart of the Bundesliga season, after the club reported two more cases of coronavirus. The decision, taken on Saturday, means that Dynamo, who are bot...
