Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,109; cases climb to 62,939 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL12 DEF-SINOINDIA-TROOPS-CLASH Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector New Delhi: Troops of India and China were involved in a fierce face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border on Saturday, official sources said.

DEL13 LOCKDOWN-LD INDUSTRIES NDMA issues guidelines for restarting industrial activities to avoid Vizag-type tragedy New Delhi: In the wake of the gas leak at a factory in Visakhapatnam, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued detailed guidelines for restarting industries after the lockdown and the precautions to be taken for the safety of the plants as well as the workers. DEL15 DL VIRUS CASES Five more people die of coronavirus in Delhi New Delhi: Delhi recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus, while 381 fresh cases of the virus were reported, the city government said on Sunday.

MDS5 KL-EVACUATION-LD SHIP Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives Kochi:INS Jalashwa,carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives, arrived at Cochin Port on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown. FGN9 VIRUS-UAE-INDIA-NURSES COVID-19: First batch of 88 nurses from India arrive in UAE Dubai: The first batch of 88 nurses from India arrived in the UAE to help the country's stretched healthcare professionals amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the Gulf nation that has crossed 17,000, according to media reports.

BOM1 AVI-VIRUS-AI-UK FLIGHT 1st batch of 326 Indians stranded in UK arrives in Mumbai Mumbai: The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the UK due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived here from London early on Sunday morning. CAL2 BH-VIRUS-CASES 34 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 629 Patna: At least 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, raising the total count in the state to 629, a top health department official said on Sunday.

CAL1 OD-VIRUS-DEATH COVID-19 death toll rises to 3 in Odisha; 58 new cases Bhubaneswar: Ganjam district in Odisha reported its first COVID-19 death after a man succumbed to the virus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to three, an official of the health department said..